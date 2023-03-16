The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:55 PM. The contest airs on TBS.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Penn State matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Penn State Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-3.5) 134.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas A&M (-3) 135 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas A&M (-2.5) 134.5 -149 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M is 23-11-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of 16 out of the Aggies' 34 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Penn State is 21-11-1 ATS this year.
  • In the Nittany Lions' 33 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Oddsmakers rate Texas A&M higher (18th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).
  • The Aggies have experienced the 57th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +12000 at the start of the season to +6000.
  • The implied probability of Texas A&M winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Penn State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • The Nittany Lions' national championship odds have jumped from +50000 at the start of the season to +25000, the 24th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Penn State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

