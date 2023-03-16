The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:55 PM. The contest airs on TBS.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Penn State matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: TBS

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 23-11-0 ATS this season.

A total of 16 out of the Aggies' 34 games this season have gone over the point total.

Penn State is 21-11-1 ATS this year.

In the Nittany Lions' 33 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Oddsmakers rate Texas A&M higher (18th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).

The Aggies have experienced the 57th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +12000 at the start of the season to +6000.

The implied probability of Texas A&M winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Penn State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Nittany Lions' national championship odds have jumped from +50000 at the start of the season to +25000, the 24th-biggest change among all teams.

Penn State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

