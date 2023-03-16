How to Watch Northwestern vs. Boise State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) will aim to beat the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. This contest tips off at 7:35 PM.
Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: truTV
Northwestern Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 41.3% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.
- Northwestern is 14-3 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 157th.
- The Wildcats score 67.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 64.3 the Broncos allow.
- Northwestern has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 64.3 points.
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Boise State is 19-5 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 142nd.
- The Broncos average 9.7 more points per game (72.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (62.5).
- When Boise State allows fewer than 67.7 points, it is 17-1.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Northwestern is putting up 1.3 fewer points per game (68.2) than it is when playing on the road (69.5).
- Defensively the Wildcats have been better at home this season, giving up 60.3 points per game, compared to 68.4 in away games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Northwestern has fared better at home this season, sinking 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 32.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% mark on the road.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Boise State scores 75.4 points per game. On the road, it scores 69.7.
- At home the Broncos are giving up 60.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they are away (70.5).
- Beyond the arc, Boise State drains fewer treys on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (38.6%) as well.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Penn State
|L 68-65
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|3/5/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 65-53
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|3/10/2023
|Penn State
|L 67-65
|United Center
|3/16/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Golden 1 Center
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 86-73
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|3/9/2023
|UNLV
|W 87-76
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/11/2023
|Utah State
|L 72-62
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Golden 1 Center
