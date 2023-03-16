Thursday's contest that pits the Utah State Aggies (26-8) against the Missouri Tigers (24-9) at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 78-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah State, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at TBA on March 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Missouri vs. Utah State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Missouri vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 78, Missouri 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Utah State

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-4.4)

Utah State (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Missouri is 15-15-0 against the spread this season compared to Utah State's 20-9-0 ATS record. A total of 16 out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and 17 of the Aggies' games have gone over. Missouri is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Utah State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers average 79.5 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 74.6 per contest (306th in college basketball). They have a +162 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The 27.7 rebounds per game Missouri averages rank 353rd in the nation, and are 6.5 fewer than the 34.2 its opponents collect per outing.

Missouri connects on 9.4 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball) at a 36.1% rate (76th in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 its opponents make while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

The Tigers rank 31st in college basketball by averaging 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 253rd in college basketball, allowing 93.9 points per 100 possessions.

Missouri has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.7 per game (58th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.3 (eighth in college basketball).

Utah State Performance Insights

The Aggies put up 78.6 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per outing (162nd in college basketball). They have a +301 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Utah State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It pulls down 33.2 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.9.

Utah State hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball) while shooting 39.3% from deep (fifth-best in college basketball). It is making 2.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game at 34.5%.

Utah State has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (159th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (289th in college basketball).

