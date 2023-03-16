Auburn vs. Iowa: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) are a 1.5-point favorite in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest starts at 6:50 PM on TNT. Here are insights into this Midwest Region 8-9 matchup to help you fill out your bracket. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.
Auburn vs. Iowa Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 6:50 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Auburn
|-1.5
|151.5
Auburn Betting Records & Stats
- Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points in nine of 29 games this season.
- The average point total in Auburn's outings this year is 139.8, 11.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Tigers' ATS record is 15-14-0 this season.
- This season, Auburn has been favored 22 times and won 18, or 81.8%, of those games.
- Auburn has a record of 18-4, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Auburn.
Auburn vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|9
|31%
|72.7
|152.9
|67.1
|141.5
|140.6
|Iowa
|14
|51.9%
|80.2
|152.9
|74.4
|141.5
|149.5
Additional Auburn Insights & Trends
- Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Five of Tigers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Tigers score 72.7 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.4 the Hawkeyes allow.
- When Auburn puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|15-14-0
|11-11
|16-13-0
|Iowa
|13-14-0
|2-4
|14-13-0
Auburn vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits
|Auburn
|Iowa
|14-2
|Home Record
|14-3
|4-8
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|11-3-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-7-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|89.8
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
