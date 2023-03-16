An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 9-seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) hit the court against the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest begins at 6:50 PM, on TNT.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Auburn vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Iowa Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-1.5) 151.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Auburn (-1) 151.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Auburn (-1) 152 -111 -111 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Trends

  • Auburn has put together a 15-16-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Tigers games have hit the over 19 out of 32 times this season.
  • Iowa has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times this season.

Auburn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12000
  • Auburn is 30th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12000), but only 31st, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the 53rd-biggest change this season, falling from +4500 at the beginning to +12000.
  • Auburn has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

