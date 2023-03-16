Thursday's game at Golden 1 Center has the Arizona Wildcats (28-6) taking on the Princeton Tigers (21-8) at 4:10 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-67 win as our model heavily favors Arizona.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 14.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 154 total.

Arizona vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Arizona -14.5

Arizona -14.5 Point Total: 154

154 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -1091, Princeton +700

Arizona vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Princeton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Arizona (-14.5)



Arizona (-14.5) Pick OU: Under (154)



Arizona has gone 17-16-1 against the spread, while Princeton's ATS record this season is 15-12-0. The Wildcats are 18-16-0 and the Tigers are 15-11-1 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 158.7 points per game, 4.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Arizona is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Princeton has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +380 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.7 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per contest (223rd in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. It collects 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.3 per outing.

Arizona makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (55th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 38.2% from deep while its opponents hit 32.8% from long range.

The Wildcats record 101.7 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball), while allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions (80th in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.1 (293rd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.7 (196th in college basketball).

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 76 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (134th in college basketball). They have a +216 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Princeton wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It records 35.8 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.

Princeton knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents.

Princeton has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 11.9 (186th in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (328th in college basketball).

