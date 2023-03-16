The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) will look to defeat the No. 16 seed Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This matchup tips off at 2:45 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: CBS

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 20-14-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's 34 games this season have hit the over.

Texas A&M-CC is 18-11-1 ATS this year.

The Islanders and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +650

+650 Alabama is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (best).

The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have jumped from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +650, the 62nd-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +650 moneyline odds, is 13.3%.

