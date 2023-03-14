Predators vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Detroit Red Wings (30-27-9) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (33-24-7) on Tuesday, March 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDET.
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-155)
|Red Wings (+135)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 54.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (17-14).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Nashville has gone 13-5 (winning 72.2%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Predators have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
- Nashville's 64 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 33 times.
Predators vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|182 (27th)
|Goals
|197 (22nd)
|187 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|214 (19th)
|38 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (13th)
|39 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (20th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville went over in five of its last 10 games.
- The Predators and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Predators are ranked 27th in the league with 182 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.
- The Predators are ranked 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.9 goals per game (187 total) in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 21st in goal differential at -5.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.