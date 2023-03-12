How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - SEC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (28-5, 16-2 SEC) is set to face off against the No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-8, 15-3 SEC) in the SEC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The matchup on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena begins at 1:00 PM.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Alabama Stats Insights
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
- Alabama has a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the top rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 50th.
- The 82.2 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 16.5 more points than the Aggies give up (65.7).
- Alabama is 25-3 when scoring more than 65.7 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama scores 89.5 points per game at home, compared to 73.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide are giving up 65 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 69.
- Alabama is sinking 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 2.4 more threes and four% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 67-61
|Reed Arena
|3/10/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 72-49
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/11/2023
|Missouri
|W 72-61
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/12/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Bridgestone Arena
