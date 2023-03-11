Iona vs. Manhattan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) and the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) matching up at Boardwalk Hall (on March 11) at 3:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-55 victory for Iona.
In their most recent outing on Friday, the Lady Gaels claimed a 67-66 win against Siena.
Iona vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Iona vs. Manhattan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55
Iona Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Gaels' signature win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Lady Gaels took home the 47-42 win on the road on January 14.
- Iona has 21 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 221) on January 2
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 221) on February 2
- 68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on January 21
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Jaspers' best win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Lady Jaspers took home the 50-43 win at a neutral site on March 9.
- Manhattan has 15 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-43 over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on March 9
- 81-68 over Niagara (No. 221) on March 10
- 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 229) on January 12
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 232) on November 19
- 53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 254) on February 2
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (scoring 63.1 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball while allowing 54.3 per outing to rank 12th in college basketball) and have a +275 scoring differential overall.
- Iona's offense has been more productive in MAAC games this year, tallying 64.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.1 PPG.
- The Lady Gaels are putting up 67.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 60.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Iona is ceding 1.8 fewer points per game (53.5) than on the road (55.3).
- The Lady Gaels' offense has been incredibly consistent recently, averaging the same 63.1 points per game over their last 10 games as they have the entire 2022-23 season.
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers put up 59.8 points per game (281st in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per contest (44th in college basketball). They have a +40 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.
- Manhattan scores more in conference action (60 points per game) than overall (59.8).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Jaspers are averaging 4.4 more points per game at home (61.2) than on the road (56.8).
- At home, Manhattan allows 56.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 61.5.
- The Lady Jaspers are tallying 63.3 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 59.8.
