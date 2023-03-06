John Collins and his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 117-109 loss against the Heat, Collins had three points.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.8 10.3 Rebounds 4.5 6.8 3.3 Assists -- 1.1 0.7 PRA -- 20.7 14.3 PR 14.5 19.6 13.6 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



John Collins Insights vs. the Heat

Collins has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 9.1% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.1 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.3 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Allowing 108.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 42.2 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat give up 25 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

John Collins vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 16 3 1 0 0 0 0 1/16/2023 32 14 4 1 0 0 0 11/27/2022 37 23 14 2 1 1 0

