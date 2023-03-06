The Nashville Predators (31-23-6), winners of four road games in a row, visit the Vancouver Canucks (25-32-5) at Rogers Arena on Monday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSSO.

The Predators have gone 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests, scoring 34 goals while allowing 27 in that time. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (34.5%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we pick to bring home the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Predators vs. Canucks Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)

Canucks (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.2)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a record of 31-23-6 this season and are 7-6-13 in overtime matchups.

Nashville has earned 31 points (13-5-5) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Predators scored just one goal in nine games and they finished 0-8-1 in those matchups.

Nashville has earned 18 points (8-5-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Predators have scored three or more goals in 32 games, earning 48 points from those contests.

This season, Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 22 games has a record of 14-5-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 13-8-2 (28 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 36 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 10th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.87 25th 31st 3.89 Goals Allowed 2.92 12th 20th 30.4 Shots 30.4 20th 17th 31.4 Shots Allowed 33.5 26th 8th 23.1% Power Play % 19.6% 23rd 32nd 68.3% Penalty Kill % 80.8% 13th

Predators vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

