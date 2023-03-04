Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Liberty Arena has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-13) matching up with the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (14-15) at 4:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-61 victory for Jacksonville State, so it should be a competitive matchup.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Gamecocks claimed a 57-50 win over Stetson.
Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 64, Kennesaw State 61
Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis
- On December 29, the Gamecocks claimed their signature win of the season, a 59-51 victory over the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 165) in our computer rankings.
Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-50 over Utah Tech (No. 173) on December 20
- 60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 203) on January 28
- 75-59 at home over Samford (No. 260) on November 30
- 71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 265) on December 14
- 69-62 at home over Stetson (No. 269) on February 23
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Jacksonville State Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks have a +147 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 62.2 points per game, 243rd in college basketball, and are giving up 57.1 per outing to rank 29th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Jacksonville State has averaged 60.3 points per game in ASUN play, and 62.2 overall.
- The Gamecocks average 65.3 points per game at home, and 58.6 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Jacksonville State is giving up 1.7 fewer points per game at home (56.9) than away (58.6).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Gamecocks are averaging 61.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than their season average (62.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.