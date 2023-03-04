The Miami Heat (33-31) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (32-31) on March 4, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Hawks Stats Insights

  • Atlanta has compiled a 22-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 13th.
  • The Hawks' 117.1 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 108.8 the Heat give up.
  • Atlanta is 30-18 when it scores more than 108.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Hawks score the same amount of points per game at home as away (117.1), and allow fewer points at home (115) than on the road (118.8).
  • At home, Atlanta concedes 115 points per game. Away, it allows 118.8.
  • At home the Hawks are picking up 24.8 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (24.6).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Trae Young Questionable Groin

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.