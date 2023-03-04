The Atlanta Hawks (32-31) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report, Trae Young, ahead of a Saturday, March 4 game against the Miami Heat (33-31) at FTX Arena, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Hawks head into this game after a 129-111 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday. Dejounte Murray put up 41 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 27 3 10.1

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Kyle Lowry: Out (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks put up 8.3 more points per game (117.1) than the Heat allow (108.8).

Atlanta has put together a 30-18 record in games it scores more than 108.8 points.

The Hawks have played better offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 120.5 points per contest, 3.4 more than their season average of 117.1.

Atlanta knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), while its opponents have made 11.7 on average.

The Hawks rank sixth in the league averaging 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th, allowing 116.1 points per 100 possessions.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -1 225

