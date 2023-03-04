Saturday's game between the Southern Lady Jaguars (14-14) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-13) at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 62-56 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their last outing 55-50 against Grambling on Thursday.

Alabama A&M vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Alabama A&M vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 62, Alabama A&M 56

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs beat the Southern Lady Jaguars, who are ranked No. 232 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 60-50, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Alabama A&M has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).

Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 258) on January 23

67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 261) on January 2

60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 265) on January 16

55-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 275) on March 2

57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on February 6

