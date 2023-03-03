Friday's game at Pensacola Bay Center has the Troy Trojans (17-12) matching up with the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (21-11) at 3:00 PM (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 win for Troy, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Last time out, the Trojans lost 60-59 to South Alabama on Friday.

Troy vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Troy vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 74, Old Dominion 68

Troy Schedule Analysis

Against the BYU Cougars on November 19, the Trojans registered their signature win of the season, a 68-62 victory.

Troy 2022-23 Best Wins

84-78 on the road over Texas State (No. 151) on February 2

79-63 at home over Texas State (No. 151) on December 31

79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on December 10

100-77 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on January 28

87-77 on the road over Marshall (No. 179) on January 19

Troy Performance Insights