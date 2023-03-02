Auburn vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-10) and the Auburn Tigers (15-13) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 69-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Georgia squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Tigers enter this matchup following a 78-76 victory against Vanderbilt on Sunday.
Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Auburn vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 69, Auburn 61
Auburn Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers' best win of the season came in a 77-76 victory on January 22 over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.
Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 26
- 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 98) on January 30
- 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 117) on January 26
- 78-76 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 119) on February 26
- 65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 132) on February 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Auburn Performance Insights
- The Tigers have a +25 scoring differential, putting up 67.5 points per game (140th in college basketball) and conceding 66.6 (245th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Auburn is averaging fewer points (59.4 per game) than it is overall (67.5) in 2022-23.
- The Tigers are scoring more points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (56.6).
- Auburn is giving up fewer points at home (59.8 per game) than on the road (77.4).
- The Tigers are scoring 63.7 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 3.8 fewer points than their average for the season (67.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.