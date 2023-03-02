Alabama State vs. Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Southern Lady Jaguars (13-14) and the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-12) at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 66-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Lady Hornets are coming off of a 69-57 victory over Alabama A&M in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Alabama State vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Alabama State vs. Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 66, Alabama State 59
Alabama State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Hornets beat the Southern Lady Jaguars 48-43 on February 6.
- Alabama State has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.
Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Samford (No. 255) on December 7
- 77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 256) on January 21
- 71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 258) on February 11
- 72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on January 4
- 74-71 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on February 20
Alabama State Performance Insights
- The Lady Hornets have been outscored by 7.6 points per game (posting 63.1 points per game, 222nd in college basketball, while giving up 70.7 per outing, 320th in college basketball) and have a -204 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Alabama State is scoring more points (67.5 per game) than it is overall (63.1) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Hornets score 69.2 points per game at home, and 58.9 away.
- At home Alabama State is allowing 62.2 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than it is on the road (76.5).
- The Lady Hornets are averaging 66.8 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 3.7 more than their average for the season (63.1).
