How to Watch the Alabama vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (11-18) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Alabama vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 67.6 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 59.4 the Crimson Tide allow.
- When Kentucky gives up fewer than 70.3 points, it is 6-5.
- Kentucky has put together a 10-12 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 70.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 68.8 the Wildcats give up.
- Alabama is 13-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
- Alabama has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.
- The Crimson Tide shoot 41.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.
- The Wildcats make 37.8% of their shots from the field, 7.7% lower than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 60-45
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Florida
|L 81-77
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/26/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 57-55
|Foster Auditorium
|3/2/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
