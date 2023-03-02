The Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (11-18) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 67.6 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 59.4 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • When Kentucky gives up fewer than 70.3 points, it is 6-5.
  • Kentucky has put together a 10-12 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.
  • The Crimson Tide average 70.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 68.8 the Wildcats give up.
  • Alabama is 13-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
  • Alabama has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.
  • The Crimson Tide shoot 41.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.
  • The Wildcats make 37.8% of their shots from the field, 7.7% lower than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Mississippi State L 60-45 Humphrey Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ Florida L 81-77 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/26/2023 Ole Miss L 57-55 Foster Auditorium
3/2/2023 Kentucky - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.