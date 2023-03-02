Alabama vs. Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9) going head to head against the Kentucky Wildcats (11-18) at 8:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-59 win as our model heavily favors Alabama.
The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 57-55 loss to Ole Miss in their last game on Sunday.
Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Alabama vs. Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 74, Kentucky 59
Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson Tide clinched their best win of the season on January 15, when they grabbed a 63-58 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Crimson Tide are 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories, but also tied for the 46th-most losses.
- Alabama has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
- The Crimson Tide have nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on December 29
- 69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 26
- 76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 69) on February 5
- 61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 23
- 69-46 at home over Auburn (No. 85) on February 12
Alabama Performance Insights
- The Crimson Tide's +316 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.3 points per game (86th in college basketball) while allowing 59.4 per outing (60th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Alabama is posting 66.4 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (70.3 points per game) is 3.9 PPG higher.
- The Crimson Tide are averaging 70.0 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 70.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Alabama is ceding 53.3 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 64.3.
- On offense, the Crimson Tide have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 70.3 they've racked up over the course of this year.
