Wednesday's contest between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-13) and Stetson Hatters (12-18) squaring off at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 62-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Gamecocks, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 76-46 loss to FGCU in their most recent game on Saturday.

Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 62, Stetson 58

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win this season came against the Utah Tech Trailblazers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 169) in our computer rankings. The Gamecocks took home the 68-50 win at a neutral site on December 20.

Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins

59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 185) on December 29

60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 208) on January 28

75-59 at home over Samford (No. 255) on November 30

71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on December 14

69-62 at home over Stetson (No. 265) on February 23

Jacksonville State Performance Insights