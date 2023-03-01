Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-13) and Stetson Hatters (12-18) squaring off at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 62-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Gamecocks, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Gamecocks are coming off of a 76-46 loss to FGCU in their most recent game on Saturday.
Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 62, Stetson 58
Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' signature win this season came against the Utah Tech Trailblazers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 169) in our computer rankings. The Gamecocks took home the 68-50 win at a neutral site on December 20.
Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 185) on December 29
- 60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 208) on January 28
- 75-59 at home over Samford (No. 255) on November 30
- 71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on December 14
- 69-62 at home over Stetson (No. 265) on February 23
Jacksonville State Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks have a +140 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 62.4 points per game, 239th in college basketball, and are giving up 57.4 per outing to rank 33rd in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Jacksonville State has put up 60.5 points per game in ASUN action, and 62.4 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Gamecocks are scoring 6.5 more points per game at home (65.3) than away (58.8).
- Jacksonville State is conceding fewer points at home (56.9 per game) than away (59.3).
- The Gamecocks are putting up 60.5 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 1.9 fewer points than their average for the season (62.4).
