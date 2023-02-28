South Alabama vs. Georgia State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-20) versus the South Alabama Jaguars (7-22) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on February 28.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Jaguars secured a 60-59 win over Troy.
South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
South Alabama vs. Georgia State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia State 65, South Alabama 57
South Alabama Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Jaguars defeated the Troy Trojans at home on February 24 by a score of 60-59.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lady Panthers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.
- South Alabama has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).
South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 45-43 at home over Texas State (No. 150) on January 21
- 62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on November 27
- 72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on February 9
- 74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 353) on December 14
- 68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 360) on December 20
South Alabama Performance Insights
- The Jaguars put up 55.7 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 66 per contest (227th in college basketball). They have a -299 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.3 points per game.
- In conference action, South Alabama is putting up fewer points (53.2 per game) than it is overall (55.7) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Jaguars average 56.3 points per game. Away, they score 55.
- In 2022-23 South Alabama is giving up 10.9 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (71.6).
- The Jaguars are scoring 57.5 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 1.8 more than their average for the season (55.7).
