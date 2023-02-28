The Atlanta Hawks (31-30) host the Washington Wizards (28-32) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The Wizards are 6-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

BSSE and NBCS-DC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 116 - Wizards 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 6)

Wizards (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Wizards have a 28-31-1 ATS record this season compared to the 27-33-1 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's less often than Washington covers as an underdog of 6 or more (45.5%).

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total 46.7% of the time this season (28 out of 60). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (34 out of 61).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 20-14, a better record than the Wizards have recorded (14-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hawks Performance Insights

With 116.9 points per game on offense, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 117.0 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Hawks are putting up 24.6 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Hawks are 25th in the NBA with 10.7 threes per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 20th with a 35.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Atlanta in 2022-23, 67% of them have been two-pointers (75.8% of the team's made baskets) and 33% have been from beyond three-point land (24.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.