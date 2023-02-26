The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-17) aim to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Auburn Tigers (14-13) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Commodores score an average of 67.2 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers give up.

Vanderbilt is 7-4 when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.

Vanderbilt has put together a 12-5 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

The Tigers put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Commodores give up (70.6).

Auburn is 11-2 when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Auburn is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 16.6% lower than the Commodores concede.

The Commodores make 36.5% of their shots from the field, just 17.1% less than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Auburn Schedule