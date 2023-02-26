Sunday's contest features the Auburn Tigers (14-13) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-17) squaring off at Neville Arena (on February 26) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 win for Auburn.

Last time out, the Tigers lost 70-59 to Georgia on Thursday.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 71, Vanderbilt 64

Auburn Schedule Analysis

On January 22 versus the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26) in our computer rankings, the Tigers registered their best win of the season, a 77-76 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

74-73 over Colorado State (No. 85) on November 26

66-55 at home over Florida (No. 102) on January 30

71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 109) on January 26

65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 130) on February 16

70-48 at home over Little Rock (No. 162) on November 30

Auburn Performance Insights