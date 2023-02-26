Sunday's contest features the Auburn Tigers (14-13) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-17) squaring off at Neville Arena (on February 26) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 win for Auburn.

Last time out, the Tigers lost 70-59 to Georgia on Thursday.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Auburn 71, Vanderbilt 64

Auburn Schedule Analysis

  • On January 22 versus the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26) in our computer rankings, the Tigers registered their best win of the season, a 77-76 victory at home.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 85) on November 26
  • 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 102) on January 30
  • 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 109) on January 26
  • 65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 130) on February 16
  • 70-48 at home over Little Rock (No. 162) on November 30

Auburn Performance Insights

  • The Tigers have a +23 scoring differential, putting up 67.1 points per game (146th in college basketball) and giving up 66.3 (237th in college basketball).
  • On offense, Auburn is averaging 58.2 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (67.1 points per game) is 8.9 PPG higher.
  • The Tigers average 70.8 points per game in home games, compared to 56.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 14.2 points per contest.
  • Auburn is giving up 58.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 18.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (77.4).
  • The Tigers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 61.7 points a contest compared to the 67.1 they've averaged this year.

