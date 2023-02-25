Saturday's game features the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-12) and the UAB Blazers (12-15) squaring off at Bartow Arena (on February 25) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-68 victory for Western Kentucky, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Blazers dropped their most recent outing 63-58 against Rice on Thursday.

UAB vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAB vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, UAB 68

UAB Schedule Analysis

When the Blazers defeated the UTSA Roadrunners, who are ranked No. 181 in our computer rankings, on February 18 by a score of 67-64, it was their signature win of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UAB is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

The Blazers have seven losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

UAB 2022-23 Best Wins

83-74 over George Mason (No. 189) on November 25

76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 195) on January 21

61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on February 9

75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 231) on January 5

70-56 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on December 21

UAB Performance Insights