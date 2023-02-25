Saturday's contest between the Samford Bulldogs (13-15) and Furman Lady Paladins (10-18) matching up at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bulldogs enter this contest following an 86-60 loss to Wofford on Thursday.

Samford vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Samford vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 67, Furman 63

Samford Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature victory this season came against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 150) in our computer rankings. The Bulldogs secured the 68-58 win on the road on January 14.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Paladins have eight losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Samford 2022-23 Best Wins

71-59 at home over Southern Miss (No. 158) on December 3

58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 174) on January 12

69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 249) on December 21

75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 273) on November 17

75-68 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 290) on February 2

Samford Performance Insights