Saturday's contest between the North Alabama Lions (13-14) and North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-18) matching up at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 72-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Alabama, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lions earned a 55-52 victory over Jacksonville.

North Alabama vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

North Alabama vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 72, North Florida 57

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Lions defeated the No. 223-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Kennesaw State Lady Owls, 69-66, on January 26, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 225) on February 23

82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 257) on December 8

60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 259) on January 14

66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 273) on November 22

87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 302) on January 5

North Alabama Performance Insights