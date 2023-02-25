Saturday's game between the Alabama State Lady Hornets (14-12) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-12) at Dunn-Oliver Acadome should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Alabama State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Hornets are coming off of a 74-71 victory against Bethune-Cookman in their last outing on Monday.

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 64, Alabama A&M 62

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Hornets registered their signature win of the season on December 7, when they beat the Samford Bulldogs, who rank No. 234 in our computer rankings, 66-61.

Alabama State has four losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Alabama State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).

Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins

48-43 at home over Southern (No. 243) on February 6

74-71 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on February 20

77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 265) on January 21

71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 267) on February 11

72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 267) on January 4

Alabama State Performance Insights