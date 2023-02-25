Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Alabama State Lady Hornets (14-12) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-12) squaring off at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for Alabama State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on February 25.
The Bulldogs' last game on Monday ended in a 77-65 win over Florida A&M.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama State 64, Alabama A&M 62
Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis
- Against the Southern Lady Jaguars on February 4, the Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season, a 60-50 home victory.
- Alabama A&M has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).
Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-48 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on February 18
- 66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 265) on January 23
- 67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 267) on January 2
- 60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on January 16
- 57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 289) on February 6
Alabama A&M Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 57.1 points per game (320th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per contest (98th in college basketball). They have a -104 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.1 points per game.
- Alabama A&M scores more in conference action (61.4 points per game) than overall (57.1).
- The Bulldogs are scoring more points at home (62.7 per game) than away (52.6).
- Alabama A&M gives up 58 points per game at home, and 63.8 away.
- The Bulldogs are averaging 61.9 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 57.1.
