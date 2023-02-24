Troy vs. South Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Troy Trojans (17-11) against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-22) at Mitchell Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-61 in favor of Troy, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 24.
The Trojans are coming off of an 88-79 loss to Southern Miss in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
Troy vs. South Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 80, South Alabama 61
Troy Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans captured their signature win of the season on November 19 by registering a 68-62 victory over the BYU Cougars, the No. 97-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Jaguars are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the third-most losses.
Troy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-78 on the road over Texas State (No. 151) on February 2
- 79-63 at home over Texas State (No. 151) on December 31
- 100-77 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 28
- 79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 167) on December 10
- 81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 173) on February 4
Troy Performance Insights
- The Trojans' +169 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.2 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 78.1 per outing (358th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Troy is averaging more points (85.6 per game) than it is overall (84.2) in 2022-23.
- The Trojans average 88.9 points per game at home, and 82.1 away.
- At home Troy is giving up 76.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than it is away (80.0).
- While the Trojans are scoring 84.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, amassing 87.4 a contest.
