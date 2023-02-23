Thursday's contest at Flowers Hall has the North Alabama Lions (12-14) squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-63 win for North Alabama, so expect a tight matchup.

The Lions are coming off of a 75-42 win against Central Arkansas in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 66, Jacksonville 63

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Lions took down the Kennesaw State Lady Owls on the road on January 26 by a score of 69-66.

North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 261) on January 14

82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 271) on December 8

66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on November 22

66-49 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 297) on February 19

87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 297) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

North Alabama Performance Insights