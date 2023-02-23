Thursday's contest at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (19-9) squaring off against the Auburn Tigers (14-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-58 victory as our model heavily favors Georgia.

The Tigers head into this game after an 83-76 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Auburn vs. Georgia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Georgia 71, Auburn 58

Auburn Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season on January 22, the Tigers beat the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 26) in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-76.
  • The Tigers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (nine).

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 86) on November 26
  • 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 109) on January 30
  • 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 110) on January 26
  • 65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 122) on February 16
  • 81-41 at home over Louisiana (No. 165) on December 11

Auburn Performance Insights

  • The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +34 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.4 points per game (139th in college basketball) and give up 66.1 per contest (233rd in college basketball).
  • In conference play, Auburn is averaging fewer points (58.1 per game) than it is overall (67.4) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Tigers average 70.8 points per game. Away, they score 56.3.
  • Auburn concedes 58.9 points per game at home, and 78.4 on the road.
  • While the Tigers are posting 67.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 61.2 points per contest.

