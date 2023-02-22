Wednesday's game features the Troy Trojans (17-10) and the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (18-9) facing off at Reed Green Coliseum in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 72-70 win for Troy according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Trojans are coming off of a 73-66 win against Appalachian State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Troy vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 72, Southern Miss 70

Troy Schedule Analysis

When the Trojans beat the BYU Cougars, the No. 99 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-62 on November 19, it was their best win of the year so far.

Troy 2022-23 Best Wins

84-78 on the road over Texas State (No. 157) on February 2

79-63 at home over Texas State (No. 157) on December 31

81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 169) on February 4

85-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 169) on January 14

79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 170) on December 10

Troy Performance Insights