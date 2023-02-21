Tuesday's game at Farris Center has the North Alabama Lions (11-14) taking on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-17) at 4:00 PM (on February 21). Our computer prediction projects a 63-59 victory for North Alabama, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Lions' last contest on Sunday ended in a 66-49 win over Bellarmine.

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 63, Central Arkansas 59

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Lions beat the Kennesaw State Lady Owls on the road on January 26 by a score of 69-66.

North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 261) on January 14

82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 268) on December 8

66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on November 22

87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on January 5

66-49 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 298) on February 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

North Alabama Performance Insights