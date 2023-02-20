Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Alabama State Lady Hornets (13-12) and Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-14) going head to head at Dunn-Oliver Acadome has a projected final score of 65-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.
The Lady Hornets are coming off of a 65-54 victory over Florida A&M in their last outing on Saturday.
Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama State 65, Bethune-Cookman 64
Alabama State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Hornets' signature win this season came against the Samford Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 233) in our computer rankings. The Lady Hornets took home the 66-61 win at home on December 7.
- Alabama State has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).
- Alabama State has 12 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the country.
Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-43 at home over Southern (No. 244) on February 6
- 72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 273) on January 4
- 71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 273) on February 11
- 77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on January 21
- 93-91 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 292) on January 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Alabama State Performance Insights
- The Lady Hornets have been outscored by 8.8 points per game (scoring 62.4 points per game to rank 241st in college basketball while giving up 71.2 per contest to rank 327th in college basketball) and have a -219 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Alabama State is putting up 66.9 points per game this season in conference games. To compare, its season average (62.4 points per game) is 4.5 PPG lower.
- The Lady Hornets are averaging 68.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 58.9 points per contest.
- In home games, Alabama State is surrendering 14.7 fewer points per game (61.8) than in road games (76.5).
- The Lady Hornets' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 64.8 points per contest compared to the 62.4 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.