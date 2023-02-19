Sunday's game that pits the North Alabama Lions (10-14) against the Bellarmine Knights (8-19) at Knights Hall should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of North Alabama. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Lions fell in their last matchup 76-63 against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.

North Alabama vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

North Alabama vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 67, Bellarmine 65

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Lions' signature win this season came against the Kennesaw State Lady Owls, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 217) in our computer rankings. The Lions took home the 69-66 win on the road on January 26.

The Knights have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (seven).

North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 260) on January 14

82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 273) on December 8

66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on November 22

87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 293) on January 5

63-58 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 303) on February 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

North Alabama Performance Insights