The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-10, 11-4 ASUN) will be attempting to build on a 12-game home winning streak when hosting the North Alabama Lions (17-11, 9-6 ASUN) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline DraftKings Eastern Kentucky (-7.5) 151.5 -330 +275 Bet on this game with DraftKings Tipico Eastern Kentucky (-7.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

North Alabama has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Lions have an ATS record of 4-4-1 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.

Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 16-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Colonels' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

