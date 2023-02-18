Alabama State vs. Florida A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Alabama State Lady Hornets (12-12) and the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-19) at Dunn-Oliver Acadome has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Alabama State squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on February 18.
In their last outing on Monday, the Lady Hornets secured a 66-61 victory against Mississippi Valley State.
Alabama State vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama
Alabama State vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama State 70, Florida A&M 62
Alabama State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lady Hornets defeated the Samford Bulldogs 66-61 on December 7.
- Alabama State has 11 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.
Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-43 at home over Southern (No. 248) on February 6
- 72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 272) on January 4
- 71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 272) on February 11
- 77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on January 21
- 93-91 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 283) on January 9
Alabama State Performance Insights
- The Lady Hornets have been outscored by 9.6 points per game (scoring 62.3 points per game to rank 238th in college basketball while giving up 71.9 per contest to rank 329th in college basketball) and have a -230 scoring differential overall.
- Alabama State's offense has been more productive in SWAC games this year, averaging 67.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.3 PPG.
- Offensively the Lady Hornets have performed better when playing at home this year, posting 69.1 points per game, compared to 58.9 per game on the road.
- Alabama State surrenders 62.8 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 76.5 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Hornets have been putting up 67.6 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 62.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
