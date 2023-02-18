The Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 SEC) will try to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Georgia matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Alabama vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Georgia Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-18.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-18.5) 152 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Alabama (-18.5) 151.5 -2500 +875 Bet on this game with Tipico

Alabama vs. Georgia Betting Trends

  • Alabama has compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total 11 out of 26 times this season.
  • Georgia has covered 11 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.
  • A total of 13 Bulldogs games this season have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +900
  • Alabama is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (best).
  • The Crimson Tide have experienced the 56th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +900.
  • The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.

