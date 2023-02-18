Alabama vs. Georgia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 SEC) will try to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Georgia matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Alabama vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Georgia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-18.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-18.5)
|152
|-2500
|+1100
|Tipico
|Alabama (-18.5)
|151.5
|-2500
|+875
Alabama vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Alabama has compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total 11 out of 26 times this season.
- Georgia has covered 11 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of 13 Bulldogs games this season have gone over the point total.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- Alabama is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (best).
- The Crimson Tide have experienced the 56th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +900.
- The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.
