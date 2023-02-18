The Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 SEC) will try to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Georgia matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Alabama vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total 11 out of 26 times this season.

Georgia has covered 11 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

A total of 13 Bulldogs games this season have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Alabama is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (best).

The Crimson Tide have experienced the 56th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +900.

The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.

