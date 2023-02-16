Thursday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-17) and South Alabama Jaguars (6-19) going head to head at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 78-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Jaguars enter this game after a 58-48 loss to Louisiana on Saturday.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Arkansas State 78, South Alabama 64

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

  • On January 21, the Jaguars claimed their best win of the season, a 45-43 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings.
  • South Alabama has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (seven).
  • According to the RPI, the Red Wolves have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
  • South Alabama has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on December 20
  • 74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on December 14
  • 72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on February 9
  • 62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 354) on November 27

South Alabama Performance Insights

  • The Jaguars are being outscored by 9.8 points per game, with a -244 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.2 points per game (339th in college basketball), and allow 65 per contest (202nd in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, South Alabama has put up 51.7 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 55.2 overall.
  • The Jaguars average 55.8 points per game at home, and 54.6 away.
  • In 2022-23 South Alabama is giving up 10.8 fewer points per game at home (59.8) than away (70.6).
  • The Jaguars are averaging 52.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 2.6 fewer points than their average for the season (55.2).

