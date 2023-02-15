The Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Alabama matchup.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Alabama Moneyline
DraftKings Tennessee (-1.5) 143.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Alabama vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Alabama has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
  • The Crimson Tide have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
  • Tennessee has compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 25 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +900
  • The Crimson Tide have experienced the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +900.
  • With odds of +900, Alabama has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

