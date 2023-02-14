Tuesday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Auburn Tigers (17-8, 7-5 SEC) and the Missouri Tigers (19-6, 7-5 SEC) at Neville Arena features the Auburn Tigers' Johni Broome as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN2.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Auburn vs. Missouri

Game Day: Tuesday, February 14

Tuesday, February 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Neville Arena

Neville Arena Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2 | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Auburn's Last Game

In its previous game, Auburn lost to the Alabama on Saturday, 77-69. Its top scorer was Wendell Green Jr. with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Wendell Green Jr. 24 3 2 2 0 4 Jaylin Williams 16 0 0 2 0 3 K.D. Johnson 12 7 3 2 0 0

Auburn Players to Watch

Broome posts a team-leading 9 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 13.5 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Jaylin Williams puts up 10.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Allen Flanigan is averaging 9.4 points, 1.3 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

K.D. Johnson posts 8.3 points, 2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)