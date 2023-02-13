Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-14) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-11) going head-to-head at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 66-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAPB, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on February 13.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 67-50 win over Mississippi Valley State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 66, Alabama A&M 63
Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Bulldogs beat the Southern Lady Jaguars at home on February 4 by a score of 60-50.
- Alabama A&M has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (11).
Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on January 2
- 72-69 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 21
- 60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on January 16
- 57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on February 6
- 66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 23
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Alabama A&M Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' -115 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.5 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while giving up 61.7 per contest (106th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Alabama A&M has put up 61.4 points per game in SWAC action, and 56.5 overall.
- At home the Bulldogs are putting up 62.6 points per game, 10.3 more than they are averaging away (52.3).
- At home, Alabama A&M gives up 58.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up 64.1.
- While the Bulldogs are scoring 56.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, producing 59.3 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.