The Alabama Crimson Tide (18-6) face the Auburn Tigers (13-10) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday in SEC play.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SECN

Auburn vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 68.1 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 58.7 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

Auburn has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 71 points.

When it scores more than 58.7 points, Auburn is 13-1.

The Crimson Tide record 71 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 65.7 the Tigers give up.

Alabama is 11-2 when scoring more than 65.7 points.

Alabama has a 17-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.

This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 41.1% from the field, 12% lower than the Tigers give up.

The Tigers' 34.8 shooting percentage is 10.7 lower than the Crimson Tide have given up.

Auburn Schedule