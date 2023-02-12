Auburn vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (18-6) against the Auburn Tigers (13-10) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Tigers' last contest on Thursday ended in an 83-48 loss to South Carolina.
Auburn vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Auburn vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 71, Auburn 62
Auburn Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers picked up their signature win of the season on December 3 by securing an 86-46 victory over the UCF Knights, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Auburn is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.
- Based on the RPI, the Crimson Tide have three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 110th-most in Division 1.
Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-76 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on January 22
- 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 30
- 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 26
- 81-41 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on December 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Auburn Performance Insights
- The Tigers put up 68.1 points per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per contest (226th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.
- In SEC games, Auburn has averaged 11.1 fewer points (57.0) than overall (68.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Tigers are scoring 16.8 more points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (54.4).
- Auburn gives up 59.1 points per game at home, and 79.4 away.
- While the Tigers are posting 68.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 58.0 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.