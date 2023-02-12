Alabama vs. Auburn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (18-6) versus the Auburn Tigers (13-10) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 12.
Their last time out, the Crimson Tide won on Thursday 72-65 over Kentucky.
Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Alabama vs. Auburn Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 71, Auburn 62
Alabama Schedule Analysis
- On January 15, the Crimson Tide claimed their best win of the season, a 63-58 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who are a top 50 team (No. 26), according to our computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (five).
- Alabama has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on December 29
- 72-65 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on February 9
- 69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 26
- 72-61 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on November 10
- 76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on February 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Alabama Performance Insights
- The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game with a +296 scoring differential overall. They put up 71 points per game (76th in college basketball) and allow 58.7 per outing (55th in college basketball).
- Alabama is posting 66.3 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 4.7 fewer points per game than its season average (71).
- On offense, the Crimson Tide put up 69.8 points per game in home games, compared to 71.9 points per game away from home.
- Defensively, Alabama has played better in home games this year, giving up 52.2 points per game, compared to 63.1 in road games.
- The Crimson Tide have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 67.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.7 points fewer than the 71 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.