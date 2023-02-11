The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (19-4) will be looking to build on an 11-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UAB Blazers (11-12) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Blazers put up an average of 72.8 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 56.1 the Lady Raiders allow.
  • UAB has an 8-4 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
  • When it scores more than 56.1 points, UAB is 11-10.
  • The Lady Raiders average 5.2 more points per game (73.5) than the Blazers allow (68.3).
  • Middle Tennessee is 13-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • Middle Tennessee is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Lady Raiders are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 12% lower than the Blazers concede to opponents (51.4%).

UAB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 80-75 FAU Arena
2/4/2023 @ Florida International L 84-81 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
2/9/2023 North Texas W 61-52 Bartow Arena
2/11/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
2/16/2023 UTEP - Bartow Arena
2/18/2023 UTSA - Bartow Arena

