Top Troy Players to Watch vs. Louisiana - February 11
When the Troy Trojans (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (20-5, 10-3 Sun Belt) square off at Trojan Arena on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, Nelson Phillips and Jordan Brown will be two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Troy vs. Louisiana
- Game Day: Saturday, February 11
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Arena: Trojan Arena
- Location: Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Troy's Last Game
Troy won its previous game against the South Alabama, 61-57, on Thursday. Phillips led the way with 16 points, plus three rebounds and zero assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nelson Phillips
|16
|3
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Kieffer Punter
|12
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Aamer Muhammad
|11
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
Troy Players to Watch
Zay Williams posts a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.6 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 53.7% from the floor.
Phillips is averaging 9.4 points, 1.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
Aamer Muhammad is tops on the Trojans at 2.6 assists per contest, while also posting 1.8 rebounds and 10.8 points.
Kieffer Punter is averaging 9.1 points, 1.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zay Williams
|11.7
|6.9
|1
|1.2
|0.8
|0.7
|Christyon Eugene
|9.9
|3.3
|2.2
|1
|0.1
|1.4
|Aamer Muhammad
|11.4
|2.1
|2.2
|0.8
|0.2
|2.2
|Nelson Phillips
|6.6
|4.8
|1.5
|1.4
|0.5
|0.5
|Kieffer Punter
|9.1
|3.6
|1.4
|0.7
|0
|1
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.